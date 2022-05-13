Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $515.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.