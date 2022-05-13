Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $487,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CW opened at $137.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

