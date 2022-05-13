Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,691 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $20,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

