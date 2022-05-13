Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,199,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $87.37 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

