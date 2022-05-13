Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

