Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

