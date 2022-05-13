PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:PRG opened at $26.86 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

