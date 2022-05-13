Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $360,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of VSCO opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

