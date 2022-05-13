Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPWR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.
SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.
SunPower Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

