Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,999 shares of company stock worth $48,119,823. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

