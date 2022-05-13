United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

