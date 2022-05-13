BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, William Blair lowered BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BrightView stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. BrightView has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

