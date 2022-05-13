Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.67 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.61.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

