Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.09.

BE opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

