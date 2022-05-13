Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

