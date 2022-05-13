Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

LEG opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

