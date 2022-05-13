Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $502,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

