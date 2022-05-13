Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

