Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.17.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

