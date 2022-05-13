Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells $30,499.56 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

