Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells $30,499.56 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
