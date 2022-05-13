Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.56 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Several research firms have commented on LPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

