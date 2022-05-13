BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 34,869 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

