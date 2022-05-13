BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 66,478 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 961.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $226,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

CLH stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.