Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,747,000 after acquiring an additional 367,113 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.