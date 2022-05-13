Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,563 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOGI opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

