AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 649.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.72 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

