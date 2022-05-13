AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,912 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.38.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

