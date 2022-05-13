Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Tower Semiconductor worth $39,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

