Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE:WU opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

