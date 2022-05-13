AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 58,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

PPG opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

