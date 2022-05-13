Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,943,008 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.33.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

