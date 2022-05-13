AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,713 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

