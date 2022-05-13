Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 2,030 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after acquiring an additional 139,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

