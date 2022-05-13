Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 676,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,123,236 shares.The stock last traded at $12.71 and had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,856,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after buying an additional 3,358,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

