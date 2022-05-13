Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 14,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 815,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

BGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

