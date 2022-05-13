AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,234,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,660,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

