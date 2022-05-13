Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

