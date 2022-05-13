AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ARI opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a current ratio of 66.05. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

