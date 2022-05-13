AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 649.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

