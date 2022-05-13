AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 46,912 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.38.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.