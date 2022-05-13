Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

