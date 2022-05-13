The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 212,607 shares.The stock last traded at $58.26 and had previously closed at $57.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
