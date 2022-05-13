The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 212,607 shares.The stock last traded at $58.26 and had previously closed at $57.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

