Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 116,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,325,078 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on UGP. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

