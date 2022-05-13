Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.30. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after buying an additional 698,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

