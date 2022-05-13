Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 13%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.25. 9,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,029,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $766.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Organogenesis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Organogenesis by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.