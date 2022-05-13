Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.14. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 168,448 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.