ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.41

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 2330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

