Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 1,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.