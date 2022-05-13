Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Trading Up 11.1%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 25,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 116,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

