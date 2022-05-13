ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 7.1%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 43,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,701,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

